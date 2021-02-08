Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002300 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $5.73 million and $173,367.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00052001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00175496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00060987 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00066703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00207119 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 5,679,269 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

