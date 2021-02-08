Orion Protocol (ORN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.64 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00010385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00173062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061605 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

