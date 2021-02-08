Ormeus Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,782.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,782.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00368179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

