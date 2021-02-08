Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Ignacio A. Cortina Sells 8,450 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

