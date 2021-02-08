Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 458,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 454,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The firm has a market cap of $302.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

