Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 458,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 454,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
OSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.
The firm has a market cap of $302.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSMT)
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.
