OST Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.23 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. OST has a market cap of $13.01 million and $7.23 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

