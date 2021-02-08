Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

