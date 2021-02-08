Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Up 51.8%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares shot up 51.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.31. 37,736,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 7,039,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $420.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

