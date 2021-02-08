Outokumpu Oyj Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.
OUTKY stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.
