Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.49

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUTKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

