Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 14,517 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

