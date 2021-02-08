Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 14,517 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OSTK traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
