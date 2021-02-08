Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.