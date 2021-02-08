OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $879,079.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

