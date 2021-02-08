Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

