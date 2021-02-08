Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) traded up 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.64. 299,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 106,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $16,433,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 81.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.