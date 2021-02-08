PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 7,848 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.29. 45,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.