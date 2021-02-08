Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 15,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 4,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.40 million and a P/E ratio of -60.26.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

