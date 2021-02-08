PancakeSwap Price Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $432.76 million and $50.80 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00009123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00176756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00060500 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067749 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00211267 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 176,080,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,203,442 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.