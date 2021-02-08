Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Up 5.7%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.16. 126,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 56,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.