Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Acquires Shares of 50,000 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. Qorvo makes up about 7.7% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,317. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

