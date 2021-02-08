Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Invests $14.97 Million in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,325 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,000. Cree comprises 13.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Cree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CREE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

