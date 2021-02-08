Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Bilibili comprises 3.6% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Bilibili stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.04. 139,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,525. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $150.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

