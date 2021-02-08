Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Makes New $9.55 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. SEA comprises approximately 8.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,869 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $258.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.