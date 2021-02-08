Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $4.10 million and $143,663.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 590,048,728 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

