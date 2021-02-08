Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PARXF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PARXF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

