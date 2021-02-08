Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.24

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.24 and last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 352234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.