Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Park National in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $113.61 on Monday. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Park National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 134,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,314,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Park National by 4,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

