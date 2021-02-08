Parthenon LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.96 and a 200 day moving average of $342.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

