Parthenon LLC Purchases 1,983 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

