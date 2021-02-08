Particl (PART) One Day Volume Hits $94,037.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $11.09 million and $94,037.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,760,725 coins and its circulating supply is 9,725,394 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

