Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.98

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $875,515.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 286,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,819 shares of company stock worth $3,654,864. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after buying an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

