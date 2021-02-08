Patron Reaches Market Capitalization of $772,634.30 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $772,634.30 and approximately $10,111.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

