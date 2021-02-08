Paul Riganelli Sells 2,500 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21.

Shares of XTC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.05. 108,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$441.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

XTC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

