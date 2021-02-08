PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.07. 60,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

