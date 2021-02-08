PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 176,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 346.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NIKE by 53.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.79. 135,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,587. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

