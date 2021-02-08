PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $14.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $866.93. 476,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,686,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $821.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.21, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

