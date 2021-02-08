PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 12,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. 13,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,438. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

