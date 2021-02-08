PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 64,838 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,838 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,796. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

