PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,851.65 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,851.65 or 0.04301929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $119.61 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01155364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.08 or 0.05982655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 64,594 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

