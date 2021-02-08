Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.70 million and approximately $174.35 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00120400 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

