PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

