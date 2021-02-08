PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

