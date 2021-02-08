PayPie One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $38.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

