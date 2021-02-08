PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.59

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.