Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,169 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.68 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

