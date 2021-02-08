Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,660 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $356.02 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

