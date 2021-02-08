Peercoin Price Tops $0.50 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $112,869.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00358603 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,762,747 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.