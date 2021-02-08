Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.50

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.30, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.98.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.