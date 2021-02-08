Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Stock Price Down 5%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 9,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 90,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

Get Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) alerts:

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.