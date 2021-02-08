Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Cowen raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Shares of PTON opened at $148.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

